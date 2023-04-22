Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $312,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

