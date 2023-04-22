Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

