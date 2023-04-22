Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

