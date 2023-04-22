Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

