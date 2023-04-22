Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of Loop Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPTV. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Loop Media during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loop Media during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Loop Media during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loop Media during the third quarter valued at $448,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTV opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Loop Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 71.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,889.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

