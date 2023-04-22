Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 6,744 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUD opened at $65.52 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

