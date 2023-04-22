Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,473,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 884,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.