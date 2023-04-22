Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.99 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

