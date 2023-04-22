Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $419,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

