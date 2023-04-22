Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $426,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

LHX opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

