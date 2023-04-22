Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

IRT stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

