Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 15,044 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

