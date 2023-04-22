FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FDX stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

