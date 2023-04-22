Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

