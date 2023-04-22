EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 334,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,327,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

EHang Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

