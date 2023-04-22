Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 352,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,378,000 after buying an additional 172,190 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Activity

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.88 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

