Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.45 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,969,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,075.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,143. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.