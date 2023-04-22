State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

