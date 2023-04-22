Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.01% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in HCI Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 398,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

HCI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $469.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.88%.

In other news, Director Susan Watts bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

