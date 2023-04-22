Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Assurant worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $190.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

