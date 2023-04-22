Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.82 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

