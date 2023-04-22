Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

