Bank of Montreal Can Sells 341,400 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

