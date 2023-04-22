Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 103,342 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.23 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

