Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.19% of bleuacacia worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $5,844,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.24 on Friday. bleuacacia ltd has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

