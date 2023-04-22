Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGSS. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 658,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 139,841 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,276,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

PGSS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

