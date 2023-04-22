Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

