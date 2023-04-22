United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United States Steel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,870,000 after acquiring an additional 86,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

