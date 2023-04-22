State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $103.62 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

