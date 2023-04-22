State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

