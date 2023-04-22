State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,084 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

