State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

