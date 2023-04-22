NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $34.40 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

