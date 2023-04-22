State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,731 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,777,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX Stock Down 0.2 %

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

