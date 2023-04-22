State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.08 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.9 %

IBKR opened at $81.13 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.