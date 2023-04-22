State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Bank of America decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

