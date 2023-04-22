Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,901 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE NET opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.