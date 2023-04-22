State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

