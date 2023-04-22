Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $719.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $728.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $687.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

