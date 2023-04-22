Short Interest in BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Declines By 6.7%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

BerGenBio ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. BerGenBio ASA has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

