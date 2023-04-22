Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $59.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,761,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

