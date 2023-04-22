Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Fortinet stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

