Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 37,370 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,370 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.99 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

