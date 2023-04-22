Cwm LLC Sells 879 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

