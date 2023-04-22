Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chenghe Acquisition were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.