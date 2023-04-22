Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 833 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

