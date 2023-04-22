Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,011 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

ELS opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

