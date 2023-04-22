Cwm LLC Buys 304 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $186.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

