Cwm LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

