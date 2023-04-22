General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

